Search

Advanced search

‘I love Beccles’ - Two new councillors unveiled after resignations

PUBLISHED: 08:17 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 20 August 2020

Paul Jackson from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Paul Jackson from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Two new councillors have been appointed to a town council after two resignations last year.

Beccles Town Councillor Peggy McGregor. PHOTO: ZoomBeccles Town Councillor Peggy McGregor. PHOTO: Zoom

Paul Jackson and Peggy McGregor will represent the central ward on Beccles Town Council after being co-opted at a meeting held on Zoom on Tuesday night, August 18.

The vacancies arose following the resignations of councillors Tony Rainbird and Josi Horne, with the co-option process delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two vacancies remain on the council following the resignations of Darby ward representative Norman Brooks and Rigbourne ward representative Caroline Topping.

Mr Jackson, a former Norfolk County Council consultation manager who now runs Oak Fired, on Ravensmere, said: “I love Beccles. I have been here for 10 years now and over the course of that time I have always been involved in Beccles in some way, whether volunteering for the Lido or charity fundraisers.

“My latest career incarnation is business and I think Beccles, like anywhere, is in a really challenging place right now.

“For the first time I have noticed shop occupancy rates are becoming an issue, especially with the unfortunate closure of Beales.

You may also want to watch:

“I would like to get involved in the environment and what we can do in the community and as a council to help nurture businesses.”

Eleven prospective candidates were interviewed by councillors during the meeting, with both elected by a majority vote.

Ms McGregor said: “I applied to become a town councillor because I like to do things where I can make a difference.

“It is important for me, wherever I am living, to be involved in what happens to the town and the people who live here. It would drive me mad not to do something.

“I moved back to Beccles seven years ago and I am a retired business management and marketing lecturer.

“At the moment I am a trustee of the Citizens Advice for East Suffolk and I am a community engagement volunteer for the Silver Line.”

Councils are allowed to fill vacancies by co-option when less than 10 electors request an election.

An election will be held later this year to fill Mr Brooks’ seat, while electors have until Thursday, August 27 to request an election to replace Mrs Topping.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Beccles and Bungay Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Axeman’ on horseback arrested after riding through town

St Andrew's Road in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Broads boaters ‘trapped’ after bridge unable to swing open

Somerleyton Bridge is unable to open due to a technical fault. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I love Beccles’ - Two new councillors unveiled after resignations

Paul Jackson from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Axeman’ on horseback arrested after riding through town

St Andrew's Road in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Broads boaters ‘trapped’ after bridge unable to swing open

Somerleyton Bridge is unable to open due to a technical fault. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I love Beccles’ - Two new councillors unveiled after resignations

Paul Jackson from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Beccles and Bungay Journal

What is it like to do a speed awareness course? Here’s what I learned

EADT NEWS New speed cameras are launched at Ixworth Police Station. PC39 Lindsey Whittaker (community police officer for Ixworth and surrounding villages) tries out the new camera. PIX PHIL MORLEY 3/10/05

Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

People have been warned about the dangers of boat propellers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It has been our saving grace’ - farm shops still reaping rewards from lockdown sales boom

Robert and Becca Hirst in the family's farm shop at Ormesby, which was at risk of closing before a huge upsurge in demand during the lockdown changed its fortunes. Picture: Richard Hirst

‘Axeman’ on horseback arrested after riding through town

St Andrew's Road in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Plea to help find missing 84-year-old

Charles Bampton. PHOTO: Norfolk Police