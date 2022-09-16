Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Silent vigil in market town centre for climate concerns

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 3:53 PM September 16, 2022
Beccles Quaker meetings for worship are on Sundays and Fridays.

Beccles Quaker meetings for worship are on Sundays and Fridays. - Credit: Beccles Quakers

A group of campaigners will gather in Beccles town centre next week to reflect on the devastation caused by climate change.

Beccles Quakers will be holding an hour-long silent vigil in solidarity with communities across the world. 

At the COP26 climate talks last year, countries representing 85pc of the world’s population proposed setting up a loss and damage finance facility, but this was rejected.

Countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, along with campaigners from around the world, are calling for this option to be considered again at COP27, which will be held in Egypt in November.

The Beccles vigil will take place at the Market Square Beccles from 11am to noon on Thursday, September 22.

Prior to that the Beccles Quakers have invited everyone to gather from 10am at the Meeting House, 15a Smallgate, for refreshments followed, at 10.30am, by the screening of a short film about climate loss and damage.
 

Beccles News

Don't Miss

East Suffolk House where the youth forum will take place. Picture: RUTH LEACH

Two-day university reunion party given green light despite safety fears

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
12/12/2014 Prince Charles visits engineering event at Essex Uni

The Queen | Updated

People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bruce Seaman with his flag in his garden at half mast in honour of her majesty's death

'Rest in peace, rise in glory' - Bungay mourns the Queen

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
St Michaels Church in Beccles at half past

Beccles mourning loss of Queen's 'constant presence in our lives'

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon