Silent vigil in market town centre for climate concerns

A group of campaigners will gather in Beccles town centre next week to reflect on the devastation caused by climate change.

Beccles Quakers will be holding an hour-long silent vigil in solidarity with communities across the world.

At the COP26 climate talks last year, countries representing 85pc of the world’s population proposed setting up a loss and damage finance facility, but this was rejected.

Countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, along with campaigners from around the world, are calling for this option to be considered again at COP27, which will be held in Egypt in November.

The Beccles vigil will take place at the Market Square Beccles from 11am to noon on Thursday, September 22.

Prior to that the Beccles Quakers have invited everyone to gather from 10am at the Meeting House, 15a Smallgate, for refreshments followed, at 10.30am, by the screening of a short film about climate loss and damage.

