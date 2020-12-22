Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Boxing Day hunt called off due to coronavirus restrictions

Jasper King

Published: 3:23 PM December 22, 2020
The Waveney Harriers parading through Bungay on a previous Boxing Day meet. Picture: Archant library

The annual Boxing Day Waveney Harriers Hunt which takes place in Bungay has been called off this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Hundreds of people usually line the streets of Bungay for the parade but the traditional Boxing Day event will no longer be going ahead.

It comes after coronavirus infection rates more than doubled in some parts of Suffolk, with East Suffolk's Covid case rate per 100,000 people increasing from 78.2 in the seven days to December 10 to 146.7 in the seven days to December 17.

Joint honorary secretary for the Waveney Harriers Erica Strange said: "I can confirm that the Waveney Harriers will not be meeting in Bungay this Boxing Day due to instructions given by the Hunting Office on account of the Covid 19 pandemic."

Since 2005 it has been illegal to hunt foxes with a pack of dogs.

Instead, dogs can be used simulate hunting where mounted riders hunt the trail of an artificially laid scent with hounds.


