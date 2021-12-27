Hundreds line streets as hunt returns to Bungay

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets for the return of the Waveney Harriers' annual hunt through Bungay.

The traditional Boxing Day hunt, this year held on bank holiday Monday, December 27, was the first since 2019 after last year's outing was postponed due to the pandemic.

Dozens of hounds and riders were applauded as they made their way through the town.

Protestors were also in attendance from the Norfolk and Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Crowds spilled onto the road in the town centre.

Cars, vans and buses were forced into the middle of the road on Earsham Street while people waited for the parade, after organisers opted against asking Suffolk County Council to close the road.

One car also found its way in the middle of the pack.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

This year's event raised money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Hunts were held across the county, including the North Norfolk Harriers' at Sennowe Park, near Dereham.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson



