Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Hundreds line streets as hunt returns to Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:39 PM December 27, 2021
Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets for the return of the Waveney Harriers' annual hunt through Bungay.

The traditional Boxing Day hunt, this year held on bank holiday Monday, December 27, was the first since 2019 after last year's outing was postponed due to the pandemic.

Dozens of hounds and riders were applauded as they made their way through the town.

Protestors were also in attendance from the Norfolk and Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Crowds spilled onto the road in the town centre.

Cars, vans and buses were forced into the middle of the road on Earsham Street while people waited for the parade, after organisers opted against asking Suffolk County Council to close the road.

One car also found its way in the middle of the pack.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Most Read

  1. 1 Uncertainty over town's Boxing Day hunt due to Covid restrictions
  2. 2 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
  3. 3 Fire crews rescue person from single vehicle crash
  1. 4 Charity's fears for Covid orphans worldwide
  2. 5 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off
  3. 6 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
  4. 7 Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
  5. 8 Burglar takes cash and jewellery after getting in to home using open window
  6. 9 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  7. 10 Hundreds line streets as hunt returns to Bungay

This year's event raised money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Hunts were held across the county, including the North Norfolk Harriers' at Sennowe Park, near Dereham.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021.

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson


Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

jackie beccles

'I feel confident' - Woman's weight loss transformation after years of...

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The rock narrowly missed Becky Cunningham and her two children as she was driving towards Lowestoft from Beccles.

Lowestoft man fixes windscreen for free after rock covered family in glass

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
peter pan panto

The show goes on! 'Fantastic' response to town's Christmas panto

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
beccles and bungay winter support

Support available this winter for those struggling across Beccles and...

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon