Popular riverside restaurant closes until spring 2021

Published: 9:17 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 10:27 AM December 22, 2020

A popular riverside restaurant, bar and hotel has been forced to close its doors until spring 2021 because of covid restrictions.

Waveney House Hotel in Beccles, confirmed the news via social media yesterday evening and said its last trading day will be Sunday, December 27.

In a statement posted online, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: "It is with deep regret that in view of the current situation we all find ourselves in, we have taken the decision to implement temporary closure of the Hotel from 3pm on Sunday 27th December 2020 until spring 2021.

"We have not taken this decision lightly and want to safeguard all of our wonderful loyal staff and customers.

"This year has been difficult for everyone, all businesses have suffered as a result of the Covid-19 virus, but we plan to return in the spring, fresh and ready to welcome you all.

"Thank you to all of our customers, suppliers and staff and we wish you all a very happy and safe festive period.

"Stay safe everyone and we will see you all soon."