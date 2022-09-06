Waveney MP wishes Liz Truss luck - but warns of 'unseen' problems ahead

Waveney MP Peter Aldous wishes new Conservative leader and prime minister Liz Truss the 'best of luck' and says it time "to get on with tasks ahead".

Mr Aldous said: "I wish Mrs Truss well, it doesn't come as a surprise since the polls predicted this outcome.

"Even though I didn't vote for Mrs Truss, it is time for us Conservatives to all gather behind our new leader to get on with mounting core issues.

"The cost of living crisis, the Ukraine war and the pandemic all appeared to come out of no where, demonstrating how unprecedented events can propel us into disaster.

"This is why us Conservatives must unite and not be too distracted by the prospect of a general election two years away because our issues right now are very pressing."

Amid the cost of living crisis, Mr Aldous expressed concerns for Mrs Truss as he says the country is in unseen levels of crisis.

Mr Aldous said: "I remember the Winter of Discontent in 1978/79. It is unparalleled to compare that time of hardship to that ahead for the people of this country and it will cause extraordinary struggles unseen to people of this country.

"We have a war rife in Europe affecting trade, impacting costs and directly threatening democracy.

"All this as we deal with the devastation to our economy from the pandemic.

"Pandemics happen once in a century which demonstrates the extent of our problems as we recover still, yet inflation, energy costs and the environment all mount our problems."

Mr Aldous was critical of the length of time the leadership debate has taken, with Mrs Truss in her winning speech likening it to the "the longest job interview in history".

The Waveney MP said: "I think there is something to be said about how we run the elections because it has dragged on an awful long time, and I feel been a distraction from core and pressing issues in our country and constituency that I want to address.

"We now need to rally around the new prime minister and give her the chance to implement her vision.

"From my perspective the cost of living crisis is Mrs Truss's most pressing concern

"The magnitude of the present problems we are in is enormous and the leadership contest hasn't helped the party.

"We need to just get on with the tasks ahead now."