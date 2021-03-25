Outdoor sports clubs raring to go ahead of 'manic' first week back

Published: 8:49 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM March 25, 2021

Ellough Park Raceway is ready to welcome racers from March 29 - Credit: Ellough Park Raceway

Outdoor sports clubs are raring to go ahead of the next stage of lockdown restrictions easing.

From Monday, March 29, outdoor sports facilities will be allowed to reopen, while organised sports can resume once again as part two of the government's first phase on the roadmap out of lockdown.

While the bar and catering areas, and pro shop, will remain closed until April 12 at the earliest, golfers can take to the green at Bungay and Waveney Valley Golf Club from Monday, with bosses expecting a "manic" first week back.

Bungay and Waveney Valley Golf Club. - Credit: Bungay and Waveney Valley Golf Club

Sam Cooper, course manager and one of the golf club directors, said: "It is a bit of a mad panic but we are getting there. Lots of people have been booking times already and we will be pleased to get everyone back out on the course.

"There is a big demand for it and the first week will be manic, then I imagine it will calm down eventually, but a lot of people have are suffering with this lockdown so we will be pleased to get everyone back out on the course.

"They are outside in the fresh air and socially distanced so it's as safe as it can be.

"The green staff have been working as hard as they could under the conditions with furlough and everything, so we have been able to do some course work and focus on getting a few other jobs done we couldn't have with the members in."

Ellough Park Raceway is ready to welcome racers from March 29 - Credit: Ellough Park Raceway

Staff at Ellough Park Raceway have also been making the most of lockdown, but are eager to welcome racers back.

Track manager Jacob Hulme said: "We are feeling good about getting people back on the track.

"We had a brand new fleet of karts delivered in January so we're excited to get people using them, and we've spent most of the time in lockdown decorating and smartening the place up, so it's looking good.

"It has been quiet here for too long.

"Being a place run by people who are very enthusiastic about racing and motorsports, it will be great to be able to open again."

Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club is also gearing up for a restart next week.

The club is set to return to training again from Tuesday, March 30 with the introduction of a new senior coach.

Joining the club is Richard Henwood - previously a player, captain and coach at National One level including Plymouth Albion, Walsall and Luctonians as well as overseas.

Having relocated to the area to teach mathematics, he is looking forward to developing some rugby talent as well.

Senior training starts at 7pm on March 30 and every Tuesday and Thursday afterwards, while touch rugby restarts on Monday, March 29 at 6.30pm and every Monday thereafter.

The Minis section resumes on Easter Sunday, with sessions for girls u13 and u15, boys u13-u15 and u16-u18 restarting next week.

With the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport updating its guidance this week on the return of grassroots sport from March 29, the East Point Sports Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League - featuring youth football clubs from across the Lowestoft, Beccles, Great Yarmouth, south Norfolk and north Suffolk areas - is set to resume its league matches on April 4 and development matches from April 11.

For many of the clubs it will be their first matches since October.

And while Lowestoft Town FC's first team season has been ended, the club's scholars have returned after lockdown to continue daily education lessons and football training.

The club's Centre of Excellence is set to return on March 29, to begin a two-week preparation period before returning to Junior Premier League action.

And over the next fortnight, Lowestoft Town FC is offering prospective players the chance to train and play full time for them while studying for a career in sport as a Lowestoft Town FC Scholar.

Experience sessions for those in year's 10 and 11 (boys and girls) are being held at Barnards Meadow on Monday, March 29 and Wednesday, April 7.

Meanwhile, for those aged five to 12, community fun Football Friday sessions with Lowestoft Town FC coaches will be held at Barnards Meadow, on Friday, April 2 and Friday, April 9 from 10am to noon.