Waveney Sculpture Trail to highlight environmental issues

person

Leanna Coleman

Published: 10:12 AM August 2, 2018    Updated: 8:09 PM October 10, 2020
Jaqui Jones' sculpture showing origami-style metal boats above current sea levels. Picture: Kate Roy

Jaqui Jones' sculpture showing origami-style metal boats above current sea levels. Picture: Kate Royall - Credit: Archant

A popular sculpture trail is returning to Norfolk this year, showcasing environmental issues through artists’ work.

The fifth sculpture trail will present the work of more than 30 artists on a three-acre site of hidden paths, romantic groves and secretive corners.

Organised by Waveney and Blyth Arts, the event will take place at the Raveningham Centre, near Loddon.

A programme of workshops, guided walks, and events will accompany the trial, giving people insight into how the sculpture was created.

Displayed work will be addressing issues such as rising sea levels, the plight of bees, endangered animals, recycling, plastics in our oceans and non-biodegradable plastics.

You may also want to watch:

Curator Sarah Cannell said: “Artists for this year’s Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail were invited to respond to the rural site at Raveningham when developing and creating their sculptures and installations.”

Sculptor Nick Ball used plastic foil crisp packets to draw attention to the overuse of plastics in his sculpture and aims to raise awareness of consumers and influence manufacturers to adopt more sustainable packaging.

Mr Balls said: “Plastic is public enemy number one. This is a dichotomy as plastic is by far the most useful thing the human race has invented, yet it is besmirched by the things we make from it.”

Artist Jacqui Jones will display her work of origami-style metal boats floating above current water levels, representing climate change.

Ms Jones said: “At the heart of all my work is a desire to make a difference.”

Johanne Couldrey, who works with plastics found on local beaches has exclaimed her excitement to be a part of the trail this year.

A pop-up shop will also be selling a selection of the artists’ work.

The trail is open every day from Friday, August 17 until Sunday, September 16 from 10am until 5pm.

Admission is £5 for adults, £4 for members of Waveney and Blyth Arts, and under 18s go free. The trail is partly wheelchair accessible and obedient dogs are allowed on a lead.

Assistance schemes are in place including a British Sign Language interpreted Curator’s Walk and a portable hearing loop for workshops and walks.

For more information please visit www.waveneyandblytharts.com

