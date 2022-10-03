Joy and heartbreak as conkers tournament returns to riverside pub

The "perfect autumnal event" returned to a riverside pub.

The crowd of nearly 200 people gathered at the pub for the tournament, which raised more than £100 for the refurbishment of toilets at the historic venue.

The Locks Inn in Geldeston has been operating as a community pub since its takeover and subsequent reopening in May 2021.

Junior Finalists at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament - Credit: Hannah Cairns

Tournament organiser and self-proclaimed King of Conkers, Yanny Mac, said: “It was the perfect autumnal event.

"While armchair sports fans were watching multi-millionaires score hat-tricks, these hardened athletes took to the lumpy turf of Geldeston to create a sporting event with no rival.

"We saw snagging, we saw strings, and we very nearly had a rogue stampsie.

Senior Trophy winner Ed Everson takes on George Garamukanwa at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament - Credit: Hannah Cairns

"There’ll be a few bruised knuckles in the Waveney valley this week”.

Reydon's 10-year-old Jacob Cooper was crowned juniors champion, while Brooke Barret-Nobbs, from Blyford, kept the Suffolk flag flying by winning the Best Dressed Conker competition.

The nine-year-old's 'Conkersaurus was deemed best by visiting DJ John Hammond from East Suffolk One.

Best Dressed trophy winner 'Conkersaurus' by Brooke Barrett-Nobbsv - Credit: Hannah Cairns

Reigning champion Martin Smith, from Beccles, was unable to make it a fifth win, going out in the first round, while Halesworth's Ed Everson replaced him on the throne.

Familiar face Paddy Lappin jetted in from Mexico to oversee matters as referee.

Action from the 2022 Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament at the Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: Hannah Cairns

The sport will return later this month for an inaugural international clash, as a delegation from Beccles' twin town Petit-Couronne, in France, takes on their English opponents.