Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Joy and heartbreak as conkers tournament returns to riverside pub

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:20 PM October 3, 2022
Junior Trophy winner Jacob Cooper at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament

Junior Trophy winner Jacob Cooper at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament - Credit: Hannah Cairns

The "perfect autumnal event" returned to a riverside pub.

The crowd of nearly 200 people gathered at the pub for the tournament, which raised more than £100 for the refurbishment of toilets at the historic venue.

The Locks Inn in Geldeston has been operating as a community pub since its takeover and subsequent reopening in May 2021.

Junior Finalists at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament

Junior Finalists at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament - Credit: Hannah Cairns

Tournament organiser and self-proclaimed King of Conkers, Yanny Mac, said: “It was the perfect autumnal event.

"While armchair sports fans were watching multi-millionaires score hat-tricks, these hardened athletes took to the lumpy turf of Geldeston to create a sporting event with no rival.

"We saw snagging, we saw strings, and we very nearly had a rogue stampsie.

Senior Trophy winner Ed Everson takes on George Garamukanwa at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament

Senior Trophy winner Ed Everson takes on George Garamukanwa at the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament - Credit: Hannah Cairns

"There’ll be a few bruised knuckles in the Waveney valley this week”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
  2. 2 Woman arrested after car crashes into four parked vehicles
  3. 3 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  1. 4 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
  2. 5 7 of the best cafes to visit in Suffolk
  3. 6 'Bird whisperer' Barry hand-raises 'Lucky' baby blackbird
  4. 7 Teacher convicted of sexual activity with teen banned from the classroom
  5. 8 Tory MP: Time 'running out' for party to show they should be in government
  6. 9 Bargain hunting TikToker reveals best charity shops to visit in Norfolk
  7. 10 Town's former hospital could be converted into six townhouses

Reydon's 10-year-old Jacob Cooper was crowned juniors champion, while Brooke Barret-Nobbs, from Blyford, kept the Suffolk flag flying by winning the Best Dressed Conker competition.

The nine-year-old's 'Conkersaurus was deemed best by visiting DJ John Hammond from East Suffolk One.

Best Dressed trophy winner 'Conkersaurus' by Brooke Barrett-Nobbs

Best Dressed trophy winner 'Conkersaurus' by Brooke Barrett-Nobbsv - Credit: Hannah Cairns

Reigning champion Martin Smith, from Beccles, was unable to make it a fifth win, going out in the first round, while Halesworth's Ed Everson replaced him on the throne.

Familiar face Paddy Lappin jetted in from Mexico to oversee matters as referee.

Action from the 2022 Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament at the Locks Inn, Geldeston.

Action from the 2022 Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament at the Locks Inn, Geldeston. - Credit: Hannah Cairns

The sport will return later this month for an inaugural international clash, as a delegation from Beccles' twin town Petit-Couronne, in France, takes on their English opponents. 

Beccles News

Don't Miss

Mrs Pinches and two of her children at the front of their house

Mother 'can't sleep' in case drain floods house for fourth time

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers, from left, Ian Dunlop, Michael Keitch, and Peter Bensley, at the Norfolk and Suffolk Avi

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts help museum celebrate its half-century

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
xxx_marshview_beccles_sep22

Motorbike stolen overnight from garage in Beccles

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
worlingham community facility

Work on village's long-awaited community centre set to begin next year

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon