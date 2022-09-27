'Grass-roots conkers' tournament to return this weekend

It is an indisputable sign of autumn and the changing seasons.

And whether you bake, varnish or soak in vinegar, get ready because Waveney's biggest conkers tournament is returning.

The Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament will take place at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, on Sunday, October 2.

Organiser, and conker aficionado, Yanny Mac said: "We've seen some truly incredible scenes over the past 15 years.

"We were once the biggest conkers tournament in the world, in the year that the World Championship was called off due to World Championship stuff.

"Since then it's been all sponsorship deals, ludicrous transfer fees, tabloid sensationalism, and canker.

"We're hoping that this year we can get back to 'grass-roots conkers', so we've called back legendary conkers referee Paddy Lappin from retirement in Mexico - he's a definite crowd-pleaser, and he's cheap.

"We're also raising money for the community pub. It's been an on/off venue for many years, and we owe it that much for putting up with us.

"And we're still the only event that has a Best Dressed Conker trophy."

Registration for the tournament begins at 1pm, with a £2 entry fee, while Mr Mac warns school playground rules apply.

Prizes and trophies are on offer for junior and senior champions, as well as for the best dressed conker.

Money raised will go towards the Locks Inn, which has been operating as a community pub since its reopening in May 2021.