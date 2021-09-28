Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Conkers tournament to return this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:03 AM September 28, 2021   
Yanny Mac is getting ready for the 2016 Waveney Conker competition at the Locks Inn, Geldeston.PHOTO

Yanny Mac, organiser of the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament - Credit: Nick Butcher

Bake them, varnish them, or soak them in vinegar - whatever your secret, get ready because Waveney's biggest conkers tournament is returning.

Marking the start of autumn, the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament is returning to the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, on Sunday, October 3.

Prizes and trophies are available for junior and senior champions, as well as for the 'best dressed' conker, with live music performed by Owl & Wolves.

Organiser Yanny Mac warned World Championship rules will apply throughout the tournament, with the referee's decision final.

Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament at the Geldeston Locks Inn.Picture: James Bass

The Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament will return this weekend - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

He added: "I'm a wee bit nervous if I'm honest. Several cancellations over the past 20 years, mainly due to equinox tidal flooding and not illness, mean the event signals the changing of the seasons, so there's a 'Que Sera Sera' feel to it now.

You may also want to watch:

"Of course, the delightful entries for best dressed conker are what makes the Waveney tournament special."

Registration is open on the day between 1pm and 1.45pm, with a £2 entry fee. Funds raised will be donated to the town's new community hub.

Most Read

  1. 1 All the events at Beccles Public Hall this autumn
  2. 2 Village's long-awaited community facility one step closer
  3. 3 Beccles' first post-pandemic charity ride is a success
  1. 4 Popular GP bids farewell to patients with emotional letter after 33 years in Beccles
  2. 5 Speed checks on A144 near Halesworth just weeks after fatal crash
  3. 6 How many of these 127 Great Taste Award-winning products have you tried?
  4. 7 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  5. 8 How farm shop grew from honesty-box shed to £1.2m turnover
  6. 9 Concerns over continued closure of Bungay bridge
  7. 10 Don't 'buckle to pressure': Warning as Nottingham Knockers target homes
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Bennett was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Richard Stubbings with Chris Greenhill, chair of the Neighbourhood Plan Operational Group.

Town's neighbourhood plan approved after referendum

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated

A146 closed after crash near Worlingham

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon