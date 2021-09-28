Conkers tournament to return this weekend
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Bake them, varnish them, or soak them in vinegar - whatever your secret, get ready because Waveney's biggest conkers tournament is returning.
Marking the start of autumn, the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament is returning to the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, on Sunday, October 3.
Prizes and trophies are available for junior and senior champions, as well as for the 'best dressed' conker, with live music performed by Owl & Wolves.
Organiser Yanny Mac warned World Championship rules will apply throughout the tournament, with the referee's decision final.
He added: "I'm a wee bit nervous if I'm honest. Several cancellations over the past 20 years, mainly due to equinox tidal flooding and not illness, mean the event signals the changing of the seasons, so there's a 'Que Sera Sera' feel to it now.
You may also want to watch:
"Of course, the delightful entries for best dressed conker are what makes the Waveney tournament special."
Registration is open on the day between 1pm and 1.45pm, with a £2 entry fee. Funds raised will be donated to the town's new community hub.
