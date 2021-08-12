Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
New town centre store set to provide warm Welcome

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:09 AM August 12, 2021   
The Beccles branch of Co-op, on New Market, is to close at the end of July.

The Beccles branch of Co-op, on New Market, which closed at the end of July. - Credit: Google Maps

A family run business is set to unveil a new, rebranded town centre store.

With the Beccles branch of Co-op, on New Market, closing at the end of last month after the town centre building was sold, the new owners are preparing to open its doors once more.

The Lawrence Group said they were "delighted" to be adding the Beccles Market Square Co-op store to their retail portfolio.

Rebranded as a Welcome store in partnership with the Southern Co-op, a spokesman for The Lawrence Group said: "This will ensure locals will still be able to shop for those Co-op favourites they have come to know and love."

The Welcome convenience store in partnership with the Southern Co-op.

The Welcome convenience store in partnership with the Southern Co-op. - Credit: Welcome Coop Beccles Facebook

Ben Lawrence, company director, added: "We are hugely excited to be taking on this new store and providing the community with our exceptional service and experience."

In June, a Co-op spokesman said the store was to close at the "end of July", adding the closure was "not a reflection of the hard work and commitment" of staff.



