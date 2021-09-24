Book raises thousands for Wildlife Trust in memory of dedicated volunteer

Published: 4:03 PM September 24, 2021

Chris Reeve, Hatty Leith, Frances Crickmore, Michael Strand, Terry Reeve and Jenni Jepson at the cheque presentation in front of the tree plaque in memory of Jasmine Lingwood. - Credit: Terry Reeve

A book published last autumn in memory of a dedicated volunteer has provided a boost for Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Terry and Chris Reeve compiled the Wild About Bungay book, which contains around 250 pictures of flora and fauna in and around the town, in memory of their sister, Jasmine Lingwood - a dedicated volunteer with the Bungay branch of the SWT, who died in 2012.

And the book has proved so popular that earlier this month the brothers were able to present a cheque for £2,054.38 to Michael Strand, community fundraising manager for the wildlife charity.

Terry said his sister would have been delighted with the book and the amount of money it had raised in her memory.

“She was passionate about all wildlife, and when she returned to live in Bungay in 2004 she revived the Bungay group of the trust and helped to organise many events and regular talks,” he said.

“Just before she died she conceived the idea of the book. She wanted it to contain pictures of flowers and birds and insects and other flora and fauna that would lift people’s spirits on a dull day, and, thanks to local photographers who submitted pictures to the website, it has done that.

“Chris and I had always intended to follow Jasmine’s idea through and we finally did that last year. It has sold really well and we have had many favourable comments about it.”

Also at the presentation were Frances Crickmore, a well-known local wildlife photographer who has over 100 pictures in the book, and Hatty Leith, of Scribbly Roo, who designed the book and the layouts, and contributed sketches.

Terry added the work of both had really made the publication stand out.

Mr Strand, who knew Jasmine through her work with the SWT, hailed the publication and said the great amount it had raised would be put to good use in the work of the Trust.

"It was a fitting tribute to someone who gave so much time and dedication to wildlife,” he said.

Jenni Jepson, who was an active colleague of Jasmine’s in the Bungay group, was also at the presentation, which took place in front of the tree at the Staithe planted in her memory in 2013.

A limited number of copies of the book are still available in local shops and from Terry Reeve at terry.reeve19@btinternet.com or 01986 896416.