Woman airlifted to hospital following serious fall

A woman in her 70s was airlifted to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just after 8.30am on Tuesday, July 19, after the woman was hurt near Halesworth.

The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled to the scene at 8.37am as they assisted the EEAST team with the woman in her 70s who had "suffered a fall," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said the helicopter was landed "in a field" close to the scene of the crash "near Halesworth."

The EAAA spokesman said: "Doctor Rob Major and critical care paramedic Paul Gates assisted EEAST by helping to give a full assessment and plan the patient’s onward care.

"The patient was transferred to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air for further treatment."