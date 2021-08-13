Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Woman taken to hospital after crashing car into bottle bank

Jasper King

Published: 5:25 PM August 13, 2021   
The woman was taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

A woman who crashed her car into a bottle bank has been taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were initially called to free the woman from the car but were eventually not needed.

One crew from Bungay, one from Beccles, one from Harleston and one from Halesworth were called to the scene of the crash at 2.04pm on August 13 at Hill Side Road East in Bungay.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a road traffic collision between a car and a bottle bank on Hill Side Road East in Bungay this afternoon.

"Crews were initially called to assist with extraction of an individual from the vehicle but extraction was achieved prior to arrival.

"The individual was left in the care of the ambulance service."

A stop message was then received at 3.33pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle were called to a road traffic collision on Hillside Road East in Bungay just before 2pm today.

"An adult woman was transported to the James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

