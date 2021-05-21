Woman 'flees from scene' after crash between two motorists in Beccles
Published: 1:05 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM May 21, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seen fleeing the scene of a crash between two motorists.
It took place on Friday, May 14, at about 5.30pm on Coney Hill in Beccles.
It involved a green Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Antara.
A woman was seen fleeing the scene after the crash but nobody involved were hurt.
Earlier the same afternoon, police received a report of a theft of the black Vauxhall Antara from St George’s Road in Beccles at about 5pm.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity relating to either incident should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting either CAD 293 of 14 May 2021 for the RTC or crime reference 37/25139/21 for the car theft.
Most Read
- 1 New brewery boss’s delight at awards accolade
- 2 Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town
- 3 Man avoids jail after attacking work colleague following dispute
- 4 'Nightmare' for coastal businesses as footbridge to close over summer
- 5 Woman 'flees from scene' after crash between two motorists in Beccles
- 6 Town's new radio station launched to serve 'wonderful' community
- 7 Joy at town's new 'all singing and dancing' community centre
- 8 Abandoned coastal hotel with swimming pool sells for £666k at auction
- 9 Trading Standards issue 'Nottingham Knockers' warning
- 10 Man in court over attempted murder and kidnapping
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus