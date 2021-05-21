Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Woman 'flees from scene' after crash between two motorists in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:05 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 1:40 PM May 21, 2021
crash beccles

Luckily no one was hurt during the crash. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seen fleeing the scene of a crash between two motorists.

It took place on Friday, May 14, at about 5.30pm on Coney Hill in Beccles.

It involved a green Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Antara.

A woman was seen fleeing the scene after the crash but nobody involved were hurt.

Earlier the same afternoon, police received a report of a theft of the black Vauxhall Antara from St George’s Road in Beccles at about 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity relating to either incident should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting either CAD 293 of 14 May 2021 for the RTC or crime reference 37/25139/21 for the car theft.


Most Read

  1. 1 New brewery boss’s delight at awards accolade
  2. 2 Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town
  3. 3 Man avoids jail after attacking work colleague following dispute
  1. 4 'Nightmare' for coastal businesses as footbridge to close over summer
  2. 5 Woman 'flees from scene' after crash between two motorists in Beccles
  3. 6 Town's new radio station launched to serve 'wonderful' community
  4. 7 Joy at town's new 'all singing and dancing' community centre
  5. 8 Abandoned coastal hotel with swimming pool sells for £666k at auction
  6. 9 Trading Standards issue 'Nottingham Knockers' warning
  7. 10 Man in court over attempted murder and kidnapping
Beccles News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Porter who has been missing since leaving his home in Beccles last night.

Man found after going missing for 10 days

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
honor whyte

Woman's virtual head shave in memory of loved ones lost to cancer

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Hales Hall is for hire this summer after owners Gary and Helen Johnston see weddings cancelled becau

Owners put Tudor mansion wedding venue up for sale for £3.9m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Cason, general manager at the Waveney House Hotel in Beccles.

Popular wedding venue 'thrilled' to be back as lockdown eased again

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus