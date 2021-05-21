Woman 'flees from scene' after crash between two motorists in Beccles

Published: 1:05 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM May 21, 2021

Luckily no one was hurt during the crash. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seen fleeing the scene of a crash between two motorists.

It took place on Friday, May 14, at about 5.30pm on Coney Hill in Beccles.

It involved a green Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Antara.

A woman was seen fleeing the scene after the crash but nobody involved were hurt.

Earlier the same afternoon, police received a report of a theft of the black Vauxhall Antara from St George’s Road in Beccles at about 5pm.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity relating to either incident should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting either CAD 293 of 14 May 2021 for the RTC or crime reference 37/25139/21 for the car theft.



