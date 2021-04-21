Woman in 20s suffers serious leg injuries in late night crash

Published: 4:07 PM April 21, 2021

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a late night crash on a village road.

Police are seeking witnesses after the crash led to the A144 Halesworth Road in Ilketshall St Lawrence being temporarily closed.

A car and a motorcyclist were involved in the collision which happened shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, April 20.

A police spokesman said: "A blue Mitsubishi Lancer, travelling towards Bungay, was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction.

"The motorcyclist, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

"The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was uninjured."

Three fire crews from Halesworth, Bungay and Lowestoft South fire stations spent just over 50 minutes at the scene after they were alerted at 10.11pm.

The road was closed as initial investigations were carried out.

The spokesman added: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicles involved shortly before the incident."

Witnesses should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting CAD 425 of April 20 via 101.