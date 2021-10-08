Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Woman's body found at Loddon home

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 5:06 PM October 8, 2021   
Norfolk Constabulary police vehicle. Picture: James Bass.

Norfolk Police attended a home in Loddon on October 3. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A woman in her 50s was found dead at a home in Loddon over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Crossway Terrace in the south Norfolk town on Sunday, October 3.

Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the home.

Officers do not believe the woman's death to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Paramedics alerted police after attending an address at around 2am, where the body of a woman, aged in her 50s, was found inside a property.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother shares daughter's crippling battle with Tourette's that has required air ambulance treatment
  2. 2 Runner breaks marathon World Record - dressed as a cheerleader
  3. 3 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  1. 4 New CCTV at playing field to catch dog walkers who don't pick up after pets
  2. 5 Fire crews rescue 82-year-old man stuck underneath tractor
  3. 6 Leisure centre pool closed due to flooding
  4. 7 Where are East Anglia's best (and least) known shipwrecks?
  5. 8 'A hard pill to take' - Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis
  6. 9 Town Council to consult public on parking restrictions
  7. 10 A143 partially closed after crash involving van and Ford Focus
Loddon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St. Olaves is due to be sold at an online auction on July 28.

'Tremendous potential': Norfolk boatyard set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
new market beccles

Locals react as council set to review parking in Beccles town centre

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
David and Eleanor Nickerson-Smith opened Quaff East Coffee in Beccles in the middle of the pandemic.

The family run coffee shop bringing the Beccles community together

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A134 Tuft Monk Haddiscoe and Beccles

Norfolk Live | Updated

Three cars and tractor crash on A143

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon