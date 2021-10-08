Woman's body found at Loddon home
Published: 5:06 PM October 8, 2021
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012
A woman in her 50s was found dead at a home in Loddon over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Crossway Terrace in the south Norfolk town on Sunday, October 3.
Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the home.
Officers do not believe the woman's death to be suspicious.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Paramedics alerted police after attending an address at around 2am, where the body of a woman, aged in her 50s, was found inside a property.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
