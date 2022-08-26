Air ambulance responds after two women hurt in equestrian accident

The Air Ambulance responded after two women were injured in an equestrian accident. - Credit: Archant

Two women were taken to hospital after being injured in an equestrian accident.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just after 7pm on August 17 after the women were hurt near Halesworth.

The Anglia Two helicopter was scrambled to the scene at 7.02pm as they assisted the EEAST team with the two patients who were "involved in an equestrian incident," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said the helicopter was landed near to the scene.

The spokesman said: "Doctor Ben Peirce and critical care paramedic Andy Bates assisted EEAST by helping to give the first patient, a woman in her 60s, a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene including administering advanced pain relief and treating an injury.

"The first patient was then transported to James Paget University Hospital by the EEAST land ambulance team, for further treatment.

"The crew then gave the second patient, a woman in her 60s, a full assessment at the scene and planned her onward care.

"The second patient was then transported to James Paget Hospital by the EEAST land ambulance team, for further treatment."