Record for longest ever bunting on track in town for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The record for the longest ever bunting line is well within the sights for a market town ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

All councillors at a full town council meeting in Beccles in January granted permission for the bunting line as part of this year's jubilee celebrations to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

The longest knitted bunting line is 14,279 m (46,847 ft), achieved by Devon County Show, Crafts and Gardens (UK), in Devon, UK, on May 25, 2020.

All the community got involved. - Credit: Mick Howes

On Tuesday, April 26, a bunting marathon involving locals and business owners was held at Blyburgate Hall and it was a massive success.

The race is on for Beccles to beat the record. - Credit: Mick Howes

Green councillor for Beccles Caroline Topping, who is the brainchild behind the idea, talked about the progress saying: "We had lots of people arriving for sewing, knitting and crocheting lots of the bunting together throughout the afternoon.

"Others dropped off some bunting that had already been sewn and it was a lovely social afternoon with everybody.

"At the moment it is difficult to tell how much bunting we have because a lot of it is hidden away in bags."

When the bunting is all made, councillor Topping confirmed that the bunting will at first be put separately around businesses and across key landmarks in the town including the various churches, town hall and town centre.

The bunting will be placed around the whole town. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The knitted bunting will remain inside but the other bunting will be put outside in key areas of the town," she said.

"What is also great is that organisers of the Beccles Food and Drink Festival will be holding fringe events outside of Beccles so the bunting will even make it outside of town.

"I've also knitted some specially designed platinum flags and if anyone discovers any of these they can come to the Beccles Community Hub and be in with a chance of winning a prize.

"Once the weekend is over we will take it all down, put it all together in one long bunting line and see if we have beaten the record.

"So much of the community who have never even sewn before have come out to try out their skills.

"I feel like we have created a knitting spirit in the town."