World Sight Day tribute in Beccles with return of blindfolded walk
- Credit: Observatory the Opticians
A blindfolded walk took place through Beccles once again to mark World Sight Day.
Organised by the Lions Club of Beccles and Observatory the Opticians, the event aimed to draw attention to the challenges that blind and vision impaired people face and overcome every day.
Beccles mayor Barry Darch took part in the walk and said: “I was far more aware of the variety of surfaces and it’s easy to think that a pathway is flat but of course it’s not.
"It certainly gave me an insight into how difficult it is for blind people and people who are partially sighted, especially in an urban situation where it’s very difficult in terms of obstacles and people”.
The walk started and finished outside the optician’s practice in Smallgate, before travelling through the marketplace and returning via the King’s Head pub.
Optometrist René Moor said: “We do a blindfolded walk every year to raise awareness of the difficulties that visually impaired and blind people face as part of their everyday routines - such as entering shops, crossing roads, negotiating kerbs and shopping in busy high streets.
"There are over two million people living with significant sight loss in the UK and 340,000 people who are registered blind or partially sighted.
Most Read
- 1 Thousands attend Bungay's first ever food and drink street market
- 2 Comedian Griff Rhys Jones to perform in Beccles
- 3 Front door smashed down by jewellery thieves
- 4 Bungay 'leading the way' as new dementia project launches
- 5 'We underestimate the impact of being cold' - warm rooms scheme to return
- 6 World Sight Day tribute in Beccles with return of blindfolded walk
- 7 How you can shape improvements to town's popular skatepark
- 8 Bikers charity take care home residents for a spin
- 9 Referendum to decide whether to adopt town's neighbourhood plan
- 10 Aldi issues urgent warning after discovering product poses fire risk
"Every day, 250 people start to lose their sight in the UK and at least half of all sight loss is avoidable. Having an eye test can detect serious health conditions before they start affecting your sight.”
Observatory the Opticians employee Rachael Andrew also took part in the walk. She said: “It was an amazing experience, although very daunting.
"You think you know the town pretty well, but when you can’t see anything you realise that you don’t. I was surprised by the number of obstructions on the footpaths that most people don’t really notice.”
Beccles and District Lions Club president Chris Eglington said: “This walk is to bring awareness to World Sight Day, which is sponsored by Lions International.
"We find the best way to do this is to blindfold people and walk around Beccles, experiencing things as a blind or visually impaired person would.”