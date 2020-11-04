Notorious ‘bump’ on roundabout to be cut down after safety fears
A notorious ‘bump’ on a village roundabout is set to be reduced in height.
Residents of Hales in Norfolk and Hales and Heckingham Parish Council expressed concerns that the bump had become too high after vegetation grew over it, raising safety concerns for drivers.
The ‘bump’ was positioned to reduce visibility and encourage drivers to slow down on approaching the roundabout from Yarmouth Road.
Norfolk County Council Highways have revisited the site and have confirmed that it will be lowered and have appointed a contractor to do this ‘as soon as possible’.
However, given a backlog of work, the contractor informed the Parish Council that they could not confirm specific dates but anticipated completing the works by spring 2021.
A spokeswoman for the Parish Council said: “Hales & Heckingham Parish Council are grateful to NCC Highways for agreeing to donate some of the surplus soil from the bund to the Hales & Heckingham Playground for use in re-landscaping an area at the back of the playing field.
“NCC Highways have also approved an advisory one-way system through the Shell Garage.”
