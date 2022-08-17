Debutant Shreeve hits hat trick in fine Black Dogs victory

Stalham Town 1, Bungay Town 5

A hat-trick on his debut from Alex Shreeve got the Black Dogs 2022-23 season off to the best possible start in baking conditions at Stalham on Saturday.

One of eight players making their Bungay debuts in a much-changed squad under new manager Travis Manning, he got the first three of a nap hand with each foot and his head – the perfect hat-trick on an encouraging start in the side’s quest for promotion from the Anglian Combination premier division.

Remarkably, Shreeve also made a bit of club history, becoming the first player in its 97 years to hit a debut hat-trick on opening day.

Stalham had struggled to get a squad together and too much should not be read into one opening game, but there were signs that Manning has brought an element of organisation to the set-up.

Kye Williams was only just short of reaching a cross across the six-yard box from Liam Williams in the third minute, and Liam then fired wide soon afterwards.

Bungay were well in control and the opening goal came in the 34th minute.

Shreeve won the ball back well on the edge of the area, and weaved past three defenders before slotting home form close range.

Liam Williams brought a diving save from the keeper as the Black Dogs prowled for a second.

That came eight minutes into the second half as the experienced Jackson Williams swung in a cross from the right which Shreeve headed firmly past the keeper from eight yards.

The striker completed a great hat-trick in the 67th minute, running clear on to a through ball to slot past the advancing keeper.

Kye Williams made it four from close range in the 70th minute after another good build-up, and it was 5-0 on 79 minutes as Jackson Williams again provided the cross for substitute Nathan Thompson to head home.

Another substitute, Marcus Strak, should have made it six soon afterwards but somehow skied a chance from close in when the ball rebounded to him suddenly from a free kick.

Keeper Lewis Riches had his only serious work to do in the 86th minute as he turned away a well struck free kick from the edge of the area.

But Stalham did get a consolation goal with literally the last kick of the game with a speculative first time effort from Gordon Kenny out on the right which flew into the top far corner.

Bungay: Lewis Riches, Tom Daniels, Adam Bray, James Wightman, Jackson Williams (Kye Williams), Daniel McDonald (Stan Dossett), Liam Williams (Nathan Thompson), Connor Doddington, Alex Shreeve, Kye Williams (Marcus Strak), Andrew Martens.

On Saturday Bungay entertain Stalham Town in the return fixture (2.30pm kick off).