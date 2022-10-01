Beccles basketball club expands its youth offering

More young people in the Beccles area have a chance to get into basketball following an expansion of a well-established team.

The Beccles Bombers, which was founded more than 20 years ago, has just launched new group sessions for children under 11, under 13 to under 15, and under 18.

The club has also entered an Under 12 team into a local league, designed as a steppingstone towards competing in the national league.

Matt Wakefield, head coach, said he was delighted the club had been able to bring basketball to an ever-growing number of young people.

Beccles Bombers basketball club has expanded its youth programme. - Credit: Beccles Bombers

Mr Wakefield said: “The expansion over the last 12 months has been amazing.

"We have had the opportunity to provided basketball to a wide range of young people in the Beccles area and see the enjoy the game and have fun.

"I am looking forward to the continued development of players, in local competitions, and the club as a whole this coming season.

"We now have a great base to move forward and complete in the Basketball England Junior National League in the near future."

Although it is based in Suffolk, the club competes in the Norfolk Basketball League.

Over the years the club has played an influential role in helping players and coaches achieve success both on and off the court.

These include several national league players and two junior national teams coaches, one of whom is now a professional coach.

The expansion of the club's youth provision has led to the purchase of extra equipment and playing kits.

With the help and support of the Beccles Townlands Charity, the club has been able to pay for coaches to get qualifications, and has also outfitted its junior teams with kits.

Beccles resident Tracy Davey, mother of one of the players, completed a sponsored skydive to raise money for the club.

Beccles Bombers play and train at the Beccles Sports Centre, Ringsfield Road, Beccles, NR34 9PF.