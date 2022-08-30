Goalkeeper 'proud' to keep clean sheet in 500th game
- Credit: Archant
A goalkeeper marked his landmark 500th appearance for his club in style with a clean sheet.
Beccles Town stopper Danny Cable kept the opposition at bay in a 0-0 draw at home against Mundford Football Club.
The clash saw his milestone appearance after first signing for the Wherrymen in the 2005/06 season.
The 34-year-old said: "I am obviously very proud to have played 500 times for Beccles.
"It was never to objective at the beginning but a few seasons ago someone told me I had passed the 300 mark and I realised I could do it.
"It is nice to have reached this landmark, at this standard of football we all play for our love for the game, I love football so much and always have and it is nice to feel so valued here at Beccles Town.
"A draw was a fair reflection since it was far from our best performance, you have games like that when regardless of the intensity we played at, things didn't quite click for us on the day."
Mr Cable says his greatest moment came at the home of Ipswich Town back in 2009.
He kept a clean sheet at Portman Road 13 years ago as Beccles Town lifted the Suffolk Senior Cup by beating Crane Sports by a single goal.
"The 2009 win was great, we had a brilliant run in the competition, I think we only conceded one goal throughout," he recalled.
Speaking of this year's aims for the teams success this season, Mr Cable said: "This season we have a really young group of talented players.
"It is a honour to captain the group again in my sixth or seventh season as captain.
"Promotion would be lovely, I would say it has to be the minimum aim for us, we have to be ambitious because of the talent we have.
"I also would love to have a cup run, see how far we can go, and why not, perhaps we can bring the silverware home."
Next up for Beccles Town FC is another home fixture against Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers FC in the Anglian Combination Premier League.