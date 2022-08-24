Beccles goalkeeper to reach landmark 500th appearance

Beccles FC goalkeeper Danny Cabes is set to make his 500th appearance for Beccles Town FC this weekend. - Credit: Beccles Town FC

A goalkeeper is set to make his 500th appearance for his club this weekend, more than 15 years after joining.

Beccles Town FC welcome Mundford FC in their second league game of the season - a game which will be a landmark appearance for Danny Cable.

The 34-year-old made his debut in the semi-final of the Mummery Cup against Cromer FC away from home in the 2005/06 season.

Mr Cable was allowed special permission by the FA to sign and register for Beccles that day as they had no other 'keeper in the squad.

A few years later, he put in a man of the match performance for Beccles in the 2009 Senior Cup final against Crane Sports, producing huge saves and keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win thanks to a Alan Remblance goal.

Mick Broxup, Beccles manager at the time, said: “He was outstanding in the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman road.

"Making vital saves when we were under pressure and in that cup run he only conceded one goal.”

In 2012, Mr Cable pursued the opportunity to play a higher standard of football, before signing back with the Wherrymen in 2014.

In his first season back at Beccles, Mr Cable scored his only goal for the club, a freekick from deep in his own half which sailed into the net in a 3-5 away win against Foulsham FC.

Danny Cable was appointed captain in the 2016/17 season, a year in which his standout performances aided Beccles Town to promotion from Anglian Combination Division One.

His speech after a defeat to Sheringham is credited with galvanising the team onto an 11 game undefeated run to the end of season to win promotion.

Beccles Town FC manager Paul Storey said: “I would like to congratulate Cabes on playing 500 games for Beccles, he’s a great clubman and the sort of player that makes all the hard work we put into the club worthwhile, his positive attitude is second to none.”

Teammate Luke Bailey, who had played with Mr Cable for the majority of his time with Beccles, said: "Over the seasons Ginge has been a magnificent servant for Beccles Town Football Club.

"I would like to congratulate him on this wonderful achievement of reaching his 500th game for the club.

"He’s always been a highly influential character on the pitch but also a great laugh off it."