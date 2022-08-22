'Lucky to be alive' woman thanks teammates after charity football match

Mae Hughes (left) with her mother Lorraine Hughes (right) at the #PlayforMae charity match in Beccles. - Credit: Donna Gowing

She was left fighting for her life, put into an induced coma because of injuries suffered in a serious road accident.

Mae Hughes, 19, who lives in Frinton-on-Sea and works in Southwold, had been on her way to play football for Beccles Town Ladies when the crash happened on February 6 on Halesworth Road.

Firefighters rescued Miss Hughes from her vehicle, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance flew her to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she was in the coma for four and a half weeks, with severe brain bleeds.

Her teammates at Beccles have just hosted a friendly against Clacton FC Ladies called #PlayforMae in support of the air ambulance to thank them for saving Miss Hughes's life.

Beccles FC Ladies with the Clacton Ladies FC players ahead of kick off to the #PlayforMae friendly. - Credit: Donna Gowing

Miss Hughes, who is still recovering from the crash but was able to watch from the sidelines, said: "I want to thank Beccles Ladies for their support right from the beginning of my recovery.

"Lola, Poppy and Abi all made loads of visits to my house when I was finally released from hospital and that was so lovely because I was so lonely.

"Without the air ambulance, the care of the hospital staff, the fire fighters who cut me out of my car, I wouldn't be here today.

"I am grateful for everyone's help and truly feel lucky to be alive."

The match took place in Beccles, who won the match 5-3.

The event raised £716.23 through donations on the gate, through a GoFundMe page and a raffle.

After the final whistle and an impressive win in the #PlayforMae fixture, Beccles Ladies FC smile with Mae and their coaches. - Credit: Donna Gowing

Miss Hughes said the match made her feel "really cared for and loved".

She said: "It is huge credit to Beccles Ladies FC for doing this, the turn out from spectators has also been amazing, just wow.

"I am just so grateful and flattered for everyone who has donated, but my my biggest thanks go to Beccles Ladies FC for driving the support on socials and promoting it."