Beccles Ladies hope Lioness effect will inspire new generation of players
- Credit: Beccles Ladies FC
The captain of Beccles Ladies says she hopes the England Women's team's Euros success will lead to more girls taking up the sport.
The Lionesses won Euro 2022 as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley on Sunday, the first major trophy any England team have lifted since the men's 1966 World Cup glory.
In Beccles, the town's ladies team took to the Ingate pub to watch England's heroines bring the trophy home.
And for captain Lola Barber-King, it sparked hopes of a new generation of female footballers.
"I'm totally overcome with joy having followed the Lionesses throughout the tournament, their triumph Sunday proved that football isn't a sport occupied by men and done with such class, leadership and brilliance," she said.
"The success of the Lionesses shattered the barriers, posing any doubt that the women cannot be as successful as the men, and the profound support the women have had throughout the tournament hopefully means this will inspire girls across the county and country to get involved in football and sport more generally."
Beccles Town Ladies team play in the Norfolk Women's & Girls Football League, Division 1 and this season is their fourth year in the league.
Most Read
- 1 Home targeted by burglars after window forced open
- 2 Beloved bench in town's riverside beauty spot vandalised
- 3 Catalytic converter stolen from car in late night theft
- 4 Watch the moment thieves steal eight American Bulldog puppies
- 5 Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre
- 6 Family fulfil landlord's dream after finishing pub makeover
- 7 Beccles Ladies hope Lioness effect will inspire new generation of players
- 8 Fire crews tackle blaze at Broome Heath
- 9 Man to stand trial for strangulation and coercive control
- 10 Town's new artisan market hailed a success after launch
Manager of Beccles Ladies, Alan Runnacles, said: "The Lionesses were amazing and it proves that if you invest in something properly then you can achieve your goals. This has given ladies and girls' football teams across the whole country a massive boost and teams will just get better and bigger.
"Since I've been involved with Beccles Town we have gone from one girls team to six girls, and two ladies teams in just over 11 years. After the success of the Euros I expect this to grow even more.
"This is their time now and I couldn't be prouder to say I manage a ladies football team."
Now the hope is schools and local clubs will able to capitalise on a huge spike in interest in women's football.
Jon Osborne, Head of community sport in Norwich, which works with the FA girls football schools partnership, said he hoped the attention would enable it to reach its goal of women having equal access to football in school by 2024.
"It will be interesting to see where the game will be in five years time when the next crop of female talent comes through after realising the success which can be achieved in the women's game thanks to the Lionesses's accomplishment," he said.