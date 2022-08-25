Shaw and Clark on target as Town secure another three points

Beccles Town 2 Aylsham 0

Goals in both halves sealed another win for Beccles against a decent Aylsham side.

Town kicked off their second home game on a great pitch that had been prepared by the ground staff, with one change from last week as Whittaker replaced the unavailable Grimmer.

Beccles started the game on the front foot and moved the ball well with early chances for Clarke, Tillett and Bishop.

Aylsham had set up well looking to play on the counter which Town dealt with well.

On 14 minutes a swift counter by Town saw them take the lead as Whittaker's 40 yard pass in behind for Tillett saw him drive inside and find Shaw's well timed run from midfield, who finished coolly for 1-0.

Action from Beccles Town v Aylsham. - Credit: Bryan Grint

Aylsham responded with long balls in behind for their willing striker to chase forcing a number of set plays which Town dealt with well.

As the half drew to a close Bishop's snap shot hit the bar and Tillett had two great chances to increase Town's lead but it remained 1-0 at the interval.

Aylsham came out on the front foot after the break trying to press Town back as they enjoyed a good 15 minutes with the ball but didn't trouble Cable in the home goal.

The Town back four of Payne, Riches, Ward and Newman dealt with all Aylsham had to offer.

Martin replaced Tillett for the home side and on 79 minutes it immediately produced a great counter.

Newman played Lane in down the left, and a great reverse pass from Lane found Clark breaking into the box to be pulled down for a penalty.

Clark fired the resultant penalty homer for a 2-0 lead.

Woods and Butcher replaced Shaw and Lane as another three points were sealed for Town.

This Saturday Town are at home to Mundford, 2.30pm kick off.

There are also two midweek games at College Meadow, as the first team play Dussendale on Tuesday, August 30 while the Rererves face Earsham on Wednesday, both games kick off at 7.30pm.