Town start season with home win
- Credit: Mark Jermey
Beccles Town kicked off the new season with an impressive 4-1 home win against UEA.
Town opened the scoring in the first half after a good press won the ball back in UEA half, Tillett spotted Clark’s overlapping run slipped him in, with Clarke sliding the ball across to Bishop to slot into the net.
The half time score in the glaring sun was 1-0 to Town.
Town made their second change on the hour, with Martin on for his debut and within two minutes had opened his account, another high press won the ball back, with Martin in on goal, he fired left footed shot under the goalkeeper into the far corner for 2-0.
Town on 72 minutes made it three, with full-back Payne making an advanced run through the middle of the pitch who then found Clark with a great pass to score.
Wood replaced Shaw for the last 15 mins, and his first action was to win the ball high up the pitch again, finding Clark who finished calmly for his second and Towns fourth.
UEA got a goal back 2 mins from time with a good counter attack from a Town corner, a goal which proved to only be a consolation.
Next week Town are at home again against newly promoted Aylsham, with a 2-30pm kick off at College Meadow.