Below par Bungay bow out of Suffolk Senior Cup

A fine lobbed finish from Alex Shreeve was not enough to save the day for Bungay on Saturday. - Credit: Shaun Cole

Brandon Town 4, Bungay Town 2

A generally below par performance by the Black Dogs saw them bow out of the Suffolk Senior Cup at the first hurdle at Brandon on Saturday.

Two goals early in the second half put the home side in the driving seat.

When Bungay pulled it back to 3-2 they enjoyed a good spell on top but were unable to find an equaliser, and Brandon clinched it with a late fourth goal.

It took Brandon just five minutes to go ahead as the nimble Shamari Francis jinked his was down the left from inside his own half, evaded Thomas Daniels' tackle and took the ball on to score across Brandon Ling and inside the far post.

But the Black Dogs were only behind for a minute.

Daniel McDonald found Oli Alexander on the right and he stepped inside his marker to score with a good left foot shot inside the far post.

The visitors looked the more likely to forge ahead after that.

Connor Doddington fired just wide and Jack Child brought a good save from the home keeper in the 15th minute, but the home side hit back and after they put a header just wide Ling had to make a one-handed save to keep out another goalbound header.

Brandon took the lead 20 seconds into the second half as a forward got to the byline and pulled the ball back for Lewis Tufts to beat Ling.

Seven minutes later it was 3-1, thanks to another solo effort from Francis, his run finishing with a well-placed shot as Bungay backed off.

Bungay then jolted themselves into action, Child put a low shot narrowly wide before Alex Shreeve made it 3-2 in the 55th minute, moving onto a ball over the defence to lob the advancing keeper.

They went close to an equaliser when Child again fired across the six-yard box and it ran just wide of the far post with Shreeve unable to get a touch.

The busy Child played in a low corner soon after and Jackson Williams saw his shot blocked on the line.

Brandon saw a shot deflected wide by the defence.

In the 80th minute Bungay substitute Andre Martens was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Brandon took advantage a minute later as Tomas Kukuris rose unmarked to head home a free kick, to clinch his side’s place in the second round.

Team: B Ling, O Alexander, J Williams, T Daniels, A Bray (C Rudkin), J Child (L Williams), D McDonald (N Thompson), C Doddington (S Allen), K Brown, K Williams (A Martens), A Shreeve.

On Saturday Bungay entertain St Andrews in a league game, 2.30pm.