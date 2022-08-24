Beccles and Bungay's cricket teams both winners

Bungay in blue while Beccles are in pink - both teams congregate to smile with the cup and shield after their victories. - Credit: Chris Fuller

The Norfolk County Women’s Softball Cricket Finals day saw success for both Beccles and Bungay’s cricket teams with Beccles winning the Cup and Bungay winning the Plate competitions.

The Plate final saw a closely fought match.

The batting pairs all performed strongly with a target of 103 set by Bungay for opponents Aylsham St Giles.

Wickets from Lorna and Isabelle, and an outstanding catch from Sarah ensured the reply was kept in check.

Captain Alice Milne lead the way bowling a tense final over to seal victory.

Alice Milne after the match said: “This was a great result for the club after only establishing the Women’s section a few years ago.

"We have a talented group of players so I’m sure we can go on from here. It was also lovely to have strong Waveney Valley support from the Beccles players during our match.”

After all that excitement the cup final followed in similar style.

After winning the toss and choosing to field, Beccles didn’t get off to the best start, with Bradenham scoring 60 runs from their first 10 overs.

However, only 19 runs were scored in the second half of the innings due to some excellent fielding.

With a target of 80 to win, Beccles remained calm and each pair contributed towards the total with only three wickets lost.

The final pair kept their nerve and pushed Beccles into the lead and held their nerve to secure victory.

Both teams in a statement thanked Norfolk County Cricket and Downham Stow Cricket Club for hosting a 'fantastic finals' day event.