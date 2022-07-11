Teenage twins help Bungay to amazing cricket comeback

Twins Jonah and Tom Wicks after their stunning partnership won Bungay the game. - Credit: Brandon Ling

Bungay's sporting twins Jonah and Tom Wicks stunned Horsford A at Maltings Meadow on Saturday, putting on a club record 5th wicket partnership of 180 to guide the town's cricket club to victory.

Chasing a target of 242, Bungay were in trouble at 65-4 when the 18-year-old Wicks twins began their chase.

180 runs and just 74 minutes later they had swept their team to victory with 12 overs to spare as Jonah finishing on 87 from 61 deliveries, with 12 fours and 3 sixes, while brother Tom scored 79 from 51 with 12 fours and 1 six.

The twins, who have recently completed their A-Levels at Langley School confirmed that this was their highest run partnership "so far".

Club captain Brandon Ling said: “It was a magnificent exhibition of controlled hitting by Tom and Joe that swung the game for Bungay - the Horsford team had no answer to their superb batting.”

The win moved Bungay off the bottom of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division Two, where they are in an exciting relegation battle with Beccles and Topcroft, with only bonus points separating the three local rivals.

Next Saturday the Bungay first team are away at Swaffham, while the second team entertain Norwich Bystanders at Maltings Meadow at 1pm.



