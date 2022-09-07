Black Dogs bow out of cup to higher league opposition

Bungay Town 0, Mundford 3

The Black Dogs turned in a good performance on Saturday but in the end were beaten by a side from a division higher in the first round of the Anglian Combination senior knock-out Mummery Cup.

With nine squad players, including leading scorer Alex Shreeve, unavailable Bungay still fielded a strong side and edged the first half, only to find themselves a goal down, but a controversial goal at the start of the second half gave them a task that proved beyond them.

Manager Travis Manning said: “In terms of football there wasn’t much in it.

“All things considered we were in the game against a team from a higher league – we had nine first team players missing, including two goalkeepers.

"We gave a good account of ourselves, and were unhappy with the second goal in the manner that it was scored.”

The Black Dogs started well and new signing Charlie McAra saw a shot deflected for a corner in the second minute.

Munford put a free kick narrowly over the bar, and for Bungay, James Wightman put a header just wide at the far post.

The visitors had their chances, but Jack Child tested the visiting keeper with a low strike from distance.

But Mundford took the lead in the 34th minute as a player got to the by-line and pulled the ball back for Jonathan Dack to score from two yards.

Bungay retaliated, with Kale Brown bringing a diving save from the keeper.

Before the interval Bungay had to defend well when Mundford twice threatened again.

The key goal came two minutes into the second half when a forward ball deflected off the referee into the path of Dack, who took the ball round Jason Downing to score.

Manning said afterwards the referee said the touch off him did not alter the course of the ball.

Bungay attacked and Liam Williams’ cross from the by-line was just to high for McAra at the far post.

Mundford clinched the points in the 55th minute as Mike Thorogood found the net just inside the post from 25 yards.

Bungay’s Sam Allen was sent to the sinbin for 10 minutes, and the visitors had a player sent off in the 65th minute.

Shortly after substitute Elliot Patrick should have reduced the deficit but fired over from six yards when the keeper blocked one effort.

Just before the end Child got in a shot on the turn but it was straight at the keeper.

Team: J Downing, D McDonald, T Daniels, J Wightman, A Bray, J Child, S Allen (E Patrick), K Brown, K Williams (C McAra), L Williams (V Woolnough), C McAra (M Strak).

On Saturday Bungay entertain Gorleston Reserves (2.30pm).