Black Dogs hit by late equaliser at Bradenham

Bradenham Wanderers 2, Bungay Town 2

Anyone seeing just the first half of this game would have been astonished to learn the final result.

On another bone hard pitch a five or six-goal lead at half time would not have flattered the Black Dogs as they totalled controlled proceedings, constantly getting behind the home defence and creating numerous chances.

But they had only one to their credit at the interval, the home side came out with renewed determination, the Black Dogs level slipped a bit and Bradenham sneaked a point with a late equaliser.

It left manager Travis Manning scarcely able to conceal his annoyance at two dropped points.

The Black Dogs put an early effort wide and were soon creating more chances, and the keeper made a fine save to thwart Kale Brown, who has returned to the club and had an impressive game in midfield.

Adam Bray had an effort taken by the keeper and Alex Shreeve had a shot on the turn which lacked power.

A goal was inevitable, and it came in the 13th minute as Shreeve had one shot blocked but slotted home the rebound.

Then a fine moving involving Kye Williams and Brown saw Shreeve turn and fire wide of the far post.

God work by Kye Williams saw him retrieve the ball on the by-line but his cross was agonisingly ahead of Shreeve.

The same thing happened on the other flank soon after as Liam Williams crossed from the by-line just ahead of Shreeve.

There was a lengthy stoppage for an injury to a Bradenham player, but Bungay resumed their offensive and Brown was unlucky to see a goal-bound effort hit the bar, before Jack Child put a curling effort over the bar and then put a free-kick on the edge of the area in the same place.

The same played worked his way clear soon after but fired well wide with only the keeper to beat.

The closest Bradenham went was an effort that was deflected wide by a defender.

Early in the second half Shreeve was thwarted by a fine save from the keeper.

The home side had a couple of shots comfortably taken but it was totally against the run of play when they equalised in the 63rd minute with a fine free-kick from Rafael Joao.

Bungay introduced Valeri Costa for his debut and he soon put in a mazy solo run down the left before crossing from the by-line for Liam Williams to regain the lead for the Black Dogs.

Then Costa saw a free-kick come back off the underside of the bar.

But with nine minutes left a speculative low shot from Joao crept inside the far post with Lew Riches scrambling across his line and colliding with a the post.

He needed lengthy treatment to a head wound before resuming.

Team: L Riches, D McDonald, T Daniels, J Williams (V Woolnough), A Bray, K Brown, J Child (K Williams), S Allen, L Williams, K Williams (V Costa), A Shreeve (N Thompson).

On Saturday Bungay entertain premier division Mundford in the league cup (2.30).