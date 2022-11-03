Black Dogs consolidate place at top of the table

Martham 0, Bungay Town 3

Bungay laboured to another win at Martham on Saturday as they consolidated their place at the top of the Anglian Combination division one table.

Despite the scoreline this was far from a clear-cut victory against their struggling opponents, who played some good football and had the better chances.

The Black Dogs were helped by two fortuitous goals, and some stout defending.

Keeper Brandon Ling had to make a good blocking save early on to keep out the home side, before Connor Doddington fired a long range shot off target for Bungay.

But Martham were the better side at this stage, and they squandered a good chance as a forward failed to convert a low cross into the six-yard box.

It was against the run of play when Bungay went ahead in the 30th minute.

Liam Williams got in a low cross from the left which a defender turned past his own keeper under pressure from Kye Williams.

Liam Williams had another cross blocked, but Thomas Daniels saved Bungay with a courageous block to prevent a certain goal in the 37th minute.

It left him on the ground for two minutes before he recovered.

More good fortune came Bungay’s way in the 43rd minute as they made it 2-0, the home keeper hitting an intended clearance against the hovering Alex Shreeve and the ball rebounding into the net.

Bungay captain Thomas Daniels sympathises with the Martham keeper after he gifted Bungay their second goal. - Credit: Shaun Cole

The Black Dogs continued to struggle for form in the second half, though the lively Liam Williams saw an angled shot go narrowly over the bar and Sam Allen steamed in to see his poke blocked for a corner.

Jack Child came on as a substitute and soon fired narrowly wide from the edge of the area.

Later he got in a shot on the turn which the keeper grabbed.

With seven minutes left Bungay made the game safe with a good goal, with neat inter-passing on the edge of the area between Child and Oli Alexander releasing Shreeve to take the ball round the keeper to score his ninth goal of the season.

Team: B Ling, T Daniels, J Wightman, J Williams, A Bray (O Alexander), K Williams (J Child), S Allen (C Doddington), C Doddington (D McDonald), A Martens L Williams (K Williams) A Shreeve.

On Saturday, Bungay visit Wells, 2pm kick off.