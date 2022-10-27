Third successive league win for table topping Black Dogs

Bungay Town 5, Fakenham Reserves 2

The Black Dogs made it three league wins in a row to go top of the Anglian Combination division one table with another encouraging performance against Fakenham Reserves on Saturday.

The visitors were a strong side, particularly in attack, but Bungay recovered from a poor start to win comfortably in the end.

“It was disappointing to concede two minutes in but our reaction was a lot better and more controlled and we were 3-1 up in 36 minutes,” said manager Travis Manning.

“As a manager we look to keep clean sheets, but if we score more goals than the opposition that is all that matters.”

Andre Martens, who got the best of the five goals – all scored by different players - got the man of the match award and Manning said he was exceptional.

Fakenham showed their capabilities by opening up a retreating Bungay defence after two minutes, with Stuart Broughton applying the finishing touch.

But their lead did not last long. Jordan Williams swung over a ninth minute corner and James Wightman got his first goal for the first team with a firm header at the back post.

James Wightman, far right, sees his header hit the back of the net for Bungay's first goal. - Credit: Shaun Cole

Alex Shreeve was not too far over with a bicycle kick. Liam Williams netted with a good shot which was ruled offside, but he put his side ahead in the 30th minute, rolling the ball into an empty net from 25 yards after Shreeve had worried the stranded keeper into a mistake.

Andre Martens made it 3-1 three minutes later, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after Sammy Allen nodded on a high ball.

But Fakenham made it 3-2 jut two minutes later, as Brandon Ling was beaten with a chip which Wightman stretched in vain to clear.

The Black Dogs got their fourth on 54 minutes as Allen found Kye Williams moving down the right with a fine pass and he cut in to score from a narrow angle.

Danny McDonald, on for Connor Doddington, and Liam Williams both tested the keeper, but Fakenham remained dangerous on the break and Brandon Ling had to make a fine save to block a close range shot in the 68th minute.

Finally, Bungay put the icing on the cake in the 83rd minute as another substitute, Callum Rudkin, got to the byline and his cross was blocked to Oli Alexander, who slid it home from close range.

Team: B Ling, T Daniels, J Wightman, J Williams, A Bray, K Williams (C Rudkin)), S Allen (C Doddington), C Doddington (D McDonald), A Martens, L Williams (O Alexander), A Shreeve.

On Saturday, Bungay visit Martham (2pm).