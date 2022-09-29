Black Dogs undone by second half goals at Holt
Terry Reeve
- Credit: Shaun Cole
Holt United 2, Bungay Town 0
Bungay were undone by two second half goals at rainy Holt on Saturday in an otherwise evenly contested game.
For some time it looked as if it would be a second consecutive 0-0 result following the goal-less draw with Wells the previous week, with little goalmouth action.
In the end the only difference was a defensive slip and a fine second goal to give the home side the Anglian Combination division one points.
Early on a good move set up Callum Rudkin for a chance but he chose to cross rather than shoot and it was lost.
Holt put a good volley over the bar, before Rudkin got in a good cross from a Connor Doddington pass, but the keeper grabbed the ball at the second attempt.
Brandon Ling took a long range shot low down.
Bungay looked the better side at this stage and a defender just got to another Rudkin cross ahead of Jack Child in the 24th minute.
As Holt then enjoyed a spell of pressure a close-range header went wide.
The Black Dogs began the second half well and Adam Bray brought a good diving save from the keeper early in, before Daniel McDonald drilled a powerful shot narrowly off target.
Then a shot was deflected for a corner.
But against the run of play Holt took the lead in the 66th minute as a defensive mis-control gave Liam Amos a clear run at goal and he finished well past Ling.
Jackson Williams brought a diving save from the home keeper with a free-kick, but the goal had lifted the home side, and in the 76th minute they made the game safe with a fine goal, Tom Dobbie moving the ball on to his left foot on the edge of the area before firing a great drive into the far top corner beyond Ling.
Bungay kept battling, but for the fourth time in seven games failed to get on the scoresheet.
Team: B Ling, D McDonald, T Daniels, J Williams, A Bray, O Alexander (M Strak), C Doddington, S Allen (E Patrick), K Brown, J Child (V Woolnough), C Rudkin (O Alexander).
On Saturday Bungay entertain Gorleston Reserves, 2.30pm.