Black Dogs undone by second half goals at Holt

Terry Reeve

Published: 8:30 AM September 29, 2022
Bungay mount an attack on the Holt goal

Bungay mount an attack on the Holt goal. - Credit: Shaun Cole

Holt United 2, Bungay Town 0

Bungay were undone by two second half goals at rainy Holt on Saturday in an otherwise evenly contested game.

For some time it looked as if it would be a second consecutive 0-0 result following the goal-less draw with Wells the previous week, with little goalmouth action.

In the end the only difference was a defensive slip and a fine second goal to give the home side the Anglian Combination division one points.

Early on a good move set up Callum Rudkin for a chance but he chose to cross rather than shoot and it was lost.

Holt put a good volley over the bar, before Rudkin got in a good cross from a Connor Doddington pass, but the keeper grabbed the ball at the second attempt.

Brandon Ling took a long range shot low down.

Bungay looked the better side at this stage and a defender just got to another Rudkin cross ahead of Jack Child in the 24th minute.

As Holt then enjoyed a spell of pressure a close-range header went wide.

The Black Dogs began the second half well and Adam Bray brought a good diving save from the keeper early in, before Daniel McDonald drilled a powerful shot narrowly off target.

Then a shot was deflected for a corner.

But against the run of play Holt took the lead in the 66th minute as a defensive mis-control gave Liam Amos a clear run at goal and he finished well past Ling.

Jackson Williams brought a diving save from the home keeper with a free-kick, but the goal had lifted the home side, and in the 76th minute they made the game safe with a fine goal, Tom Dobbie moving the ball on to his left foot on the edge of the area before firing a great drive into the far top corner beyond Ling.

Bungay kept battling, but for the fourth time in seven games failed to get on the scoresheet.

Team: B Ling, D McDonald, T Daniels, J Williams, A Bray, O Alexander (M Strak), C Doddington, S Allen (E Patrick), K Brown, J Child (V Woolnough), C Rudkin (O Alexander).

On Saturday Bungay entertain Gorleston Reserves, 2.30pm.

