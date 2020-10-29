Black Dogs aim to bounce back after home loss

Published: 3:49 PM October 29, 2020 Updated: 7:09 PM November 21, 2020

Bungay player Luke Ellis on the ball during their home defeat. Picture: Shaun Cole - Credit: Archant

Bungay Town 1 Yelverton 4

The visitors gained their first ever victory over the Black Dogs on Saturday with two goals in each half.

Bungay equalised in the first half after going behind and though they went in 2-1 down there was promise that they could take the game to Yelverton after the interval and take something from the game.

But that hope didn’t materialise and the visitors moved to a comfortable victory in the end.

Without the injured River Crowson, James Wightman and Callum Cox Bungay had a challenge against one of the early in-form sides.

You may also want to watch:

The first action of any note came in the 16th minute when Danny Cook latched on to a long ball and held off a challenge to put Yelverton ahead with a shot inside the far post.

Another effort from the visitors flew wide shortly afterwards.

But Bungay dug in and after Darrell Wigger had gone close and Luke Ellis had had a shot blocked, they equalised in the 30th minute.

Sam Bone found Wigger with a good ball and he side-stepped one defender before finishing well from 10 yards.

Yelverton put one 30-yard drive narrowly wide, and Riches made a fine save with his foot to keep out another shot.

But the visitors regained the lead in the 40th minute as Danny Crabbe headed home a corner at the far post.

Early in the second half Riches made a marvellous one-handed save to keep out what seemed a certain goal, and Yelverton’s third was not long after as James Melton turned in a cross from the right.

Bungay’s fightback never materialised, but they did have chances, notably when Ellis crossed and substitute Jamie Broady could not get his shot away before he was closed down.

The same player had a better chance soon after when Wigger set him up again, but the keeper grabbed his shot at the second attempt.

Yelverton made it 4-1 through Chris Hall in the 74th minute and comfortably saw the game out. Bungay visit East Harling tomorrow (Saturday, 2pm).

Bungay: L Riches, B Wilson, L Good, T Miller, K Caley, S Dossett (I Ivanov), L Metcalfe, J Riches (R Went), L Ellis, D Wigger S Bone (J Broady).