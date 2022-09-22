Incidents aplenty as Black Dogs held to goalless draw

Bungay Town 0 Wells Town 0

Home supporters are still waiting to see Bungay’s first home goal of the season following this goalless draw at the Maltings Meadow on Saturday.

The two sides at the top of the Anglian Combination division one largely cancelled themselves out, meaning there was little goalmouth action of note, and it meant the spotlight turned on the referee as he sent four Bungay players to the sin bin and booked several on both sides in a game that was hard fought but largely fair.

It rather took the focus away from two good sides who both worked hard to clinch all three points, as Bungay finished the game with nine men, but held out comfortably thanks to some solid defending.

The game opened with a minute’s silence in tribute to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When play got under way Bungay keeper Brandon Ling made a fine fourth minute save when Wells got in behind the defence.

Eight minutes later at the other end the Wells keeper made an equally fine stop from a powerful drive from Sam Allen.

Connor Doddington fired over after working himself into a shooting position, but shortly after Alex Shreeve was sin-binned for dissent.

Bungay were unfortunate and Wells were lucky when a defender deflected a shot over his keeper and the ball bounced down onto the line from the underside of the bar.

Wells then put a good chance over the bar in the 41st minute.

In the second half Wells put a header narrowly over the bar, and Bungay's Callum Rudkin put in a good run down the left but his shot was off target.

The home side went close in the 55th minute with their best move of the game as Oli Alexander and Shreeve combined well down the right and the keeper did well to claw away Alexander’s shot.

The rest of the game was more about what the referee was doing as Bungay’s assistant manager Dale Oxborough was red-carded and Thomas Daniels, Jordan Williams and Doddington were sent to the sin-bin, the last two in the final ten minutes, leaving the nine-man Black Dogs to defend the point they had.

They did it fairly comfortably, thanks to the efforts of James Wightman and Adam Bray in particular, though everyone left on the pitch took part in the rearguard action.

Ling dealt with a number of shots which did not test him seriously.

Team: B Ling, T Daniels, J Wightman, J Williams, A Bray, K Williams, S Allen (D McDonald), C Doddington, C McAra (O Alexander), C Rudkin (N Thompson), A Shreeve.

On Saturday Bungay visit Holt (2.30pm).