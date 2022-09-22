Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
New state-of-the-art studio unveiled at golf club

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:55 AM September 22, 2022
Captain Tony James, Bill Carson, Trevor Bond and Chris Potter inside.

Captain Tony James, Bill Carson, Trevor Bond and Chris Potter inside. - Credit: Bungay & Waveney Valley golf club

Back in January 2020 Bungay & Waveney Valley golf club captain Bill Carson and president Trevor Bond had a vision.

After starting discussions, the process began to build a Swing Clinic and Putting Lab in a disused storage area.

With the help of Mick Bond, the plans were drawn up and the work began. 

No sooner had the plans been approved when the Covid-19 pandemic stopped all work.

A club spokesman said: "Once we were all able to return supplies and materials, along with labour, were in short supply.

"We cannot thank enough the members that became 'friends' back in 2020 and who have funded the project throughout as well as our suppliers giving up either their time, materials or expertise for free."

Now all the 'friends' and suppliers are named and proudly displayed in the room.

Chris Potter Sam Cooper Trevor Bond Bill Carson

Pictured on the stairs to the Swing Clinic are Professional Chris Potter, Project Manager Sam Cooper, Club President (2020) Trevor Bond and Men’s Captain (2020) Bill Carson. - Credit: Bungay & Waveney Valley golf club

An official opening took place on the Men’s Captain's Charity Day on Friday, September 9, with captain Tony James taking the first tee shot under the watchful eye of Bill, Trevor and Chris.

A club spokesman said: "The club is very lucky to have a state-of-the-art studio that will be a fantastic asset to the club and Chris Potter Golf, enabling coaching all year round."

