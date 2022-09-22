New state-of-the-art studio unveiled at golf club
- Credit: Bungay & Waveney Valley golf club
Back in January 2020 Bungay & Waveney Valley golf club captain Bill Carson and president Trevor Bond had a vision.
After starting discussions, the process began to build a Swing Clinic and Putting Lab in a disused storage area.
With the help of Mick Bond, the plans were drawn up and the work began.
No sooner had the plans been approved when the Covid-19 pandemic stopped all work.
A club spokesman said: "Once we were all able to return supplies and materials, along with labour, were in short supply.
"We cannot thank enough the members that became 'friends' back in 2020 and who have funded the project throughout as well as our suppliers giving up either their time, materials or expertise for free."
Now all the 'friends' and suppliers are named and proudly displayed in the room.
Most Read
- 1 Bid to transform town's former bank into pet surgery approved
- 2 Homemade 'delicious seasonal treats' to be served at new town café
- 3 Thousands of knitted flags displayed for Beccles bunting challenge
- 4 Two hurt after topless man throws metal torch through car window
- 5 Beccles teen asked girls as young as nine to send naked pictures
- 6 Warning to 500,000 retired people over new tax payments
- 7 Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral
- 8 Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike
- 9 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
- 10 Café comedy serves up topical issues and everyday dramas
An official opening took place on the Men’s Captain's Charity Day on Friday, September 9, with captain Tony James taking the first tee shot under the watchful eye of Bill, Trevor and Chris.
A club spokesman said: "The club is very lucky to have a state-of-the-art studio that will be a fantastic asset to the club and Chris Potter Golf, enabling coaching all year round."