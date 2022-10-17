'Superb' Black Dogs up to second in league after dominant win

Acrobatics from the Thorpe goalkeeper as Bungay launch another attack. - Credit: Shaun Cole

Bungay Town 3, Thorpe St Andrew 1

The Black Dogs turned in probably their best performance of the season on Saturday to comfortably beat Thorpe St Andrew and step up to second place in the Anglian Combination division one.

It was in complete contrast to their poor showing at Brandon the previous week as they controlled much of the game and with more luck would have scored more goals.

“Apart from the first ten minutes I thought we were superb,” said a delighted manager Travis Manning.

“We needed an early goal and from then on we completely dominated. We played really well.

“In training we worked on alert aggression and two goals came from that.

"Having Liam Williams back was a plus and he was superb, and Jackson Williams had his best game so far.”

Jack Child fired narrowly wide early on but Thorpe enjoyed more possession in the opening period and went close with one shot.

But Alex Shreeve was unlucky to see a volley from Jackson Williams’ free-kick blocked on the line, and in the 12th minute he put his side ahead, scoring at the second attempt after taking Sam Allen’s pass in his stride.

Shortly after the keeper just beat Shreeve to a forward pass. At the other end Brandon Ling had a rare save to make, blocking a shot when a player broke clear.

It was 2-0 before half-time as Child played a free-kick to Kye Williams and Shreeve got a touch on his low cross into the six-yard box to score off a post.

Both teams skimmed the bar with efforts and Liam Williams hit a post with a fine shot and Shreeve was unable to get direction on his follow-up header.

Early in the second half Kye Williams had a shot blocked from Liam Williams cross, but Bungay made it 3-0 in the 58th minute with the best goal of the game.

Child sent Oli Alexander away down the right and when his cross from the by-line came over Child was there to score with a firm header.

Liam Williams was again unlucky to see a goal-bound shot hit the bar, and Connor Doddington had a cross turned on to the bar and over.

Thorpe got a consolation goal a minute from time as Connor Durrant found the far corner following a goalmouth scramble.

Team: B Ling, T Daniels, J Wightman, J Williams, A Bray, J Child, C Doddington (S Allen) S Allen (D McDonald), K Williams (O Alexander), L Williams, A Shreeve (W Dossett).

On Saturday Bungay entertain Fakenham Reserves (2.30pm).