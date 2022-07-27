Beccles Hospital Charity Cup clash returns

Former Norwich City player Rob Newman and Matthew Humby present the cup to Beccles Town captain Danny Cable. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

This weekend sees the annual Beccles Hospital Cup fixture between Beccles Town and neighbours Beccles Caxton, at College Meadow on Sunday, July 31, at 3.00pm.

All proceeds and donations collected on the day will go directly to the Friends of Beccles Hospital supporting their work in the town.

2022 John Humby Hospital Cup. - Credit: Mark Jermey

With both clubs completing successful pre season campaigns it should prove a very competitive fixture before they start their prospective league campaigns.

Beccles Town play in the Anglian Combination Premier League and their season kicks off with a home match against UEA FC on August 13.

Beccles Caxton play in the Anglian Combination Division 2, with their season also starting on August 13, in a home match at Caxton Meadow against Long Stratton reserves.