Halesworth Reserves continue unbeaten league start with derby win

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 4:04 PM October 4, 2022
Halesworth win on the road against local rivals

Halesworth win on the road against local rivals - Credit: Halesworth Town FC

Halesworth reserves continued their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a 2-0 away victory against local rivals Laxfield FC.

The hosts made things difficult for Halesworth in the first half, limiting the title-chasing away side to few chances.

After a scrappy and tight first 45 minutes, Halesworth began the second half with a greater intensity.

They visitors broke the deadlock on the 49th minute, after midfielder Ryan Coleman latched onto Jordan Tubby's through ball with a deep midfield run to finish with the outside of his right foot.

The goal put wind in Halesworth's sail as they continued to knock on the door for a second goal, but some remarkable saves from the Laxfield goalkeeper kept Town at bay.

The second goal did arrive in the 81st minute, with Bruno Brown slotting beyond the outstretched Laxfield 'keeper with his left foot.

Following the victory, Halesworth remain joint top of the table with Wickham Market, boasting 10 points from four games.

