Town's rugby club boasts under-18s team once again

Bruno Brown

Published: 4:39 PM October 6, 2022
The team after their third place finish in the 2021 Norfolk Cup

The team after their third place finish in the 2021 Norfolk Cup - Credit: Beccles Colts

For the first time since the 2014/15 season, Beccles has a Colts under 18s team once again.  

The age group moving up to the Colts level now bears the fruit of the redevelopment plan at the club that was started in 2012 to bring about a whole new crop of youngsters into the club.

The group of young men in the newly formed Under 18's team have played together since they moved into the youth section, aged under 12’s.

They have gained and lost players along the way to the point where they field full teams every game and play a high standard of competitive rugby. 

Left to right: Coaches Ian Turrell, & Stuart Adams, full Colts team with Ali Saunders and coach Martin Sissley

Left to right: Coaches Ian Turrell, & Stuart Adams, full Colts team with Ali Saunders and coach Martin Sissley - Credit: Beccles Colts

That is not to say that the squad has not had setbacks.

The team have kept together through the pandemic, due to their superb team spirit, cohesion and supportive mentality.

As an U16’s team last season, the team battled against the odds to place third in the Eastern Counties Norfolk Cup.

These achievements have culminated in a thoroughly impressive first couple of games in their debut season where they have managed to go toe to toe and even beat some sides that have the majority of their players in their second year of playing colts standard.

Brendon Muttimer representing J.A.J Smith & Son, Kirsty Woolnough, Ali Saunders Team and admin Manager, full Colts Team

Left to right: Brendon Muttimer representing J.A.J Smith & Son, Kirsty Woolnough, Ali Saunders Team and admin Manager, full Colts Team with Vince Mortlock of Broadwater and Heidi Harker representing Pink Office. - Credit: Beccles Colts

Team admin manager Ali Saunders said: “We've come such a long way and held the team together with such commitment and drive to achieve the results we got last season,  and we are all  so proud of all the lads”.

The team is led by a group of committed and enthusiastic coaches in Stuart Adams, Ian Turrell and Martin Sisley.

With this change as a team came a raft of new sponsorship opportunities, including Broadwater Mouldings, Pink Office, J.A.J Smith & Son Bulk Haulage, KW Beauty and The Kit Factory.

Ali Saunders said: "As a club we are very family orientated which has helped us to develop teams at many age groups starting at Tiny Bulls and going all the way up to the U18’s for both boys and girls.

"The core values of rugby that have been instilled in this group has helped them to become well grounded, focused and driven young men. New faces are always welcome down at training to join a great bunch of lads.

"I want to give a huge thank you must go to all of these companies for their support."

