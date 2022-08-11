T20 cup final joy for Hales and Loddon
Hales and Loddon (122-7) beat Saham Toney (119-4) by three wickets in the Norfolk League Tom Bartram T20 Cup final.
In doing so, Hales and Loddon completed a Norfolk League T20 cup double as they beat Saham Toney in their 'action replay' final at Manor Park, Horsford.
But unlike last year's dramatic one-run success, Sunday's victory was a much more comfortable affair.
After H&L skipper Jamie Weston won the toss, the Brecklanders were put into bat, eventually posting a respectable, if not spectacular, 119 total.
But on a good track, with a lightning-fast outfield, the total appeared emminently attainable given a half-decent batting display, and so it proved as H&L completed the job with three wickets and 28 deliveries in hand.
But it wasn't all plain sailing as H&L had to rescue themselves from a potentially precarious position of 106-7 off 15 overs, with 14 runs required.
However, just when a comeback looked on, a chaotic 16-run over from Saham skipper Simon Mower allowed H&L to regain the initiative and finish the job.
As pressure mounted, Mower sent down five consecutive wides before Josh Knights hit the next ball for four.
Mower then produced a multiple-bounce no-ball which meant that Knights was entitled to a free hit off the next delivery, which turned out to be another leg side wide. With the free-hit still in hand, Knights (11 not out) gleefully despatched the ball for a match-winning six, with the aid of a deep square leg fielder, who spilled the ball over the line.
H&L had made the worst possible start to their reply when Will Yates was caught behind for a golden duck off spinner Jack Coggles' opening delivery of the innings.
But Jack Cooke (14 off 17 deliveries), Phil Squire (32 off 25, including five fours) and Isuru, who hit six fours and a six in a dazzling 20-ball 33, put H&L firmly in the driving seat.
When Isuru departed, caught by Mower off Coggles, H&L had victory within sight at 97-5.
The artful Coggles took the Saham bowling honours with 3 for 22 off four overs.
Mower went for over 11 runs a over, recording figures of 2 for 37 from 3.2 overs. Ryan Taylor (three overs 1 for 20), and Craig Ellis (three overs 1 for 20) took a wicket apiece.
Earlier H&L's bowlers had produced a good all-round performance to keep Saham's batsmen in check.
The league's leading batsman Mower was far from his usual free-scoring self, compiling a somewhat subdued 18 from 34 balls before paceman Andersen breached his defences.
Last year's unbeaten half-centurion Kyle Croucamp fell for six to an excellent return catch from Todd Jones before a spirited 21 from David Ellis, an up-tempo 24-ball unbeaten 31 from Ryan Taylor, and a quickfire unbeaten 15 from Jamie Leicester gave the total an air of respectability.
In another excellent display by the H&L bowling unit, Andersen took 2 for 21 from four overs, while Jones conceded a mere 11 runs in his four-over spell.
Ben Turner and Josh Pitcher returned identical figures in disciplined spells of four overs for 21 runs while Knights took 1 for 35 from four overs.
To reach the final H&L beat Yarmouth in the semi-final after topping a group which included Frettenham and Aylsham.
Saham beat Castleacre in their semi-final after finishing ahead of Reepham and Salle and Malayalees in their group.
Man of the match: Isuru.