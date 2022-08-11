T20 cup final joy for Hales and Loddon

Hales and Loddon (122-7) beat Saham Toney (119-4) by three wickets in the Norfolk League Tom Bartram T20 Cup final.

In doing so, Hales and Loddon completed a Norfolk League T20 cup double as they beat Saham Toney in their 'action replay' final at Manor Park, Horsford.

But unlike last year's dramatic one-run success, Sunday's victory was a much more comfortable affair.

After H&L skipper Jamie Weston won the toss, the Brecklanders were put into bat, eventually posting a respectable, if not spectacular, 119 total.

But on a good track, with a lightning-fast outfield, the total appeared emminently attainable given a half-decent batting display, and so it proved as H&L completed the job with three wickets and 28 deliveries in hand.

But it wasn't all plain sailing as H&L had to rescue themselves from a potentially precarious position of 106-7 off 15 overs, with 14 runs required.

However, just when a comeback looked on, a chaotic 16-run over from Saham skipper Simon Mower allowed H&L to regain the initiative and finish the job.

As pressure mounted, Mower sent down five consecutive wides before Josh Knights hit the next ball for four.

Mower then produced a multiple-bounce no-ball which meant that Knights was entitled to a free hit off the next delivery, which turned out to be another leg side wide. With the free-hit still in hand, Knights (11 not out) gleefully despatched the ball for a match-winning six, with the aid of a deep square leg fielder, who spilled the ball over the line.

H&L had made the worst possible start to their reply when Will Yates was caught behind for a golden duck off spinner Jack Coggles' opening delivery of the innings.

Man of the match Isuru hit 33 from 20 balls, including 30 in boundaries. - Credit: Milton Lindsay

But Jack Cooke (14 off 17 deliveries), Phil Squire (32 off 25, including five fours) and Isuru, who hit six fours and a six in a dazzling 20-ball 33, put H&L firmly in the driving seat.

When Isuru departed, caught by Mower off Coggles, H&L had victory within sight at 97-5.

The artful Coggles took the Saham bowling honours with 3 for 22 off four overs.

Mower went for over 11 runs a over, recording figures of 2 for 37 from 3.2 overs. Ryan Taylor (three overs 1 for 20), and Craig Ellis (three overs 1 for 20) took a wicket apiece.

Earlier H&L's bowlers had produced a good all-round performance to keep Saham's batsmen in check.

The league's leading batsman Mower was far from his usual free-scoring self, compiling a somewhat subdued 18 from 34 balls before paceman Andersen breached his defences.

Last year's unbeaten half-centurion Kyle Croucamp fell for six to an excellent return catch from Todd Jones before a spirited 21 from David Ellis, an up-tempo 24-ball unbeaten 31 from Ryan Taylor, and a quickfire unbeaten 15 from Jamie Leicester gave the total an air of respectability.

In another excellent display by the H&L bowling unit, Andersen took 2 for 21 from four overs, while Jones conceded a mere 11 runs in his four-over spell.

Ben Turner and Josh Pitcher returned identical figures in disciplined spells of four overs for 21 runs while Knights took 1 for 35 from four overs.

To reach the final H&L beat Yarmouth in the semi-final after topping a group which included Frettenham and Aylsham.

Saham beat Castleacre in their semi-final after finishing ahead of Reepham and Salle and Malayalees in their group.

Man of the match: Isuru.