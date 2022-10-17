Grab your popcorn as monthly movie night returns
- Credit: Tina Hair
A village hall is gearing up to welcome guests back for their monthly film screening to raise money for the parish council.
On Friday, October 21, Alburgh village hall will be showing the Elvis movie, with the viewing costing £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, with a pay-on-entry policy.
Tina Hair, an Alburgh parish councillor, said: "Each month we put on a film for the community.
"We started again this year after COVID had put a stop to everything.
"We welcome anybody to come along, we would love to see more people coming along."
The village hall will be selling doing a selection of home-made soups and selling Alburgh ice-cream at £1.50 a pot.
To order your food in advance email tina@alburghvillagehall.org or calling Mrs Hair on 07840854414.
Mrs Hair said: "We have a bar so people can have a few drinks before settling down to watch the film.
"The point of the movie night is to make the most of the wonderful village hall we have here, bring the community together and also raise money for the parish council."