'Art, Authors and Agriculture in the Waveney Valley' exhibition at church

The Bungay Lunchtime Concerts will take place at St Mary's Church. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An art exhibition celebrating the Waveney Valley at St Mary's Church in Bungay finishes this weekend.

The exhibition called Art, Authors and Agriculture in the Waveney Valley has been very well attended and will remain open until 4pm on Sunday, October 30.

Drawing on farming literature from Victorian times until the present day, the changes forecast and implemented are illustrated by artwork ranging from modern interpretations to the original drawings for “A Farmer’s Year” by Sir Henry Rider Haggard.

The speaker for the preview evening, attended by over ninety people, was Gail Sprake of the Suffolk Horse Society who gave an account of the efforts currently being made to preserve the old breeds.

The Suffolk Punch, an endangered species featuring in the talk and also in a display within the church, may be viewed this Saturday, October 29, at Alder Farm, Mettingham, midday to 2.30pm.

To book for this farm visit or to join the Friends of St. Mary’s and get information on future events ring John Warnes on 01986 892855 or 07831 155987