Star from BBC’s 'The Voice' to join a local community music project

A competitor from the BBC's The Voice television talent show will be joining New Rock Waveney in Bungay.

Jade Williams, whose stage name was 'Jade Like The Stone' on the BBC show, will be attending the community music project at 7pm, on November 11.

Mrs Williams will be at the launch event of the Gothic Hall Showcase, which is being held at St Marys Church, Bungay.

This is to be the venue of a series of showcase events, created to be accessible to all in a celebration of what is called great music.

She is said to be the first of many national and international performers coming to the historical town of Bungay.

Local project coordinator, Mary Seamons, said: “This is a very exciting time for both the project and the area, with more international musicians taking an interest in Bungay, as part of this multi-year programme.

"Obviously we are looking forward to the evening events as they are pitched to complement the fantastic music events already held at St Mary’s Church in Bungay, but with a different offering.

"New Rock Waveney are also very excited about the prospect of working with local schools and groups to offer some truly unique experiences for the local community.”

Mrs Williams was described by The Black Eyed Peas's Will. I. Am. as having a "superstar voice", and the performer is the first of many confirmed acts for 2022/3.

Mary Seamons added: “Anything that brings people in to the town in a positive way has to be a good thing.

"We are hoping that these events also support and generate some revenue for local businesses, eateries and accommodation, as people come far and wide to be a part of these events.”

For further information on this showcase and other opportunities contact Mary Seamons on her email: Mary@TeamNewRock.co.uk

Tickets for the event are available at £6 at www.wegottickets.com or find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamNewRock

