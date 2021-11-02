Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Dates confirmed for Beccles and Bungay Christmas lights switch ons

Jasper King

Published: 4:17 PM November 2, 2021
christmas lights

Beccles Christmas lights switch on in 2013. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The dates for the Beccles and Bungay Christmas lights switch ons have been confirmed after many across Suffolk were held virtually or cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

After a fallow year Beccles Christmas lights are going ahead on Friday, November 26, with organisers returning to basics with an event focused on local stall holders around the town hall.

christmas lights

Preparations are underway in Beccles for the Christmas lights switch on. - Credit: Alex Moore

Four roads in town are being closed from 1pm  to 10pm to create space for the stalls, with shops and businesses in town staying open late to make use of them. 

The event will have street entertainment, market stalls, craft stalls, fairground rides and a stage, with live entertainment. There will also be carol singers, food vendors and even a Christmas trail in the town.

bungay christmas

Bungay Christmas lights switch on in 2019. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

The Bungay Christmas lights switch on will take place on Friday, November 19 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

There is an opportunity for all the family to see Father Christmas and his sleigh.

There will also be lots of entertainment throughout the evening and Christmas market stalls around town.

